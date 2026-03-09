Fourth of July fireworks to return to Mount Rushmore despite wildfire risk

After a five-year hiatus, Fourth of July fireworks will return to Mount Rushmore this summer despite wildfire concerns.

The National Park Service announced Monday that the Independence Day celebration is returning to the historic presidential landmark in South Dakota to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the country's founding. Officials said the event will be held on July 3rd and tickets will be made available through a public lottery early next month.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Dozens of fires sweep across Great Plains amid dangerous conditions

"In partnership with the State of South Dakota, we are excited to reinstate a spectacular fireworks show as the highlight of Mount Rushmore’s Independence Day commemoration," said Dr. Jenifer Chatfield, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks. "We invite the public to enjoy the show and reflect on our nation’s remarkable journey and the great patriotic leaders who established, preserved and expanded our country’s destiny."

Fourth of July firework displays had been held at Mt. Rushmore most years starting in the late 1990s. In 2010, however, the event was suspended due to various concerns, including wildfire risk and environmental concerns.

Then in 2020, during President Donald Trump's first term in office, then-South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem successfully lobbied to bring the Independence Day celebration event back to Mt. Rushmore following a decade-long hiatus. A year later, the event was again canceled when the Biden administration denied permits for fireworks, citing the same wildfire and environmental concerns.

RELATED STORY | Record snow drought in Western US raises concern for a spring of water shortages and wildfires

Meanwhile, Monday's announcement from the National Park Service made no mention of any planned fire prevention measures for this year's event even as drought grips much of the region. According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, Pennington County, South Dakota — which includes Mt. Rushmore — is currently facing "severe drought" conditions. Many western states are also experiencing some of their lowest snowpack in decades, which is depleting future water supplies and setting the stage for what could be a busy wildfire season.