Couple gets married on Lake Erie ice thanks to massive freeze

A couple living on Put-in-Bay, a small island near Toledo, Ohio, recently celebrated their big day in an unconventional way. Last weekend, they tied the knot on top of the ice on Lake Erie.

Megan and Jordan Beck met back in 2020 and bonded over their love of ice fishing.

They started planning the wedding back in October.

The wedding took place about a hundred yards from the dock, and the couple says they were lucky to have enough ice to bring their idea to life.

"I got a wedding dress, wore a veil, all that stuff, and Jordan was nice enough to set up a pop-up shanty out there for my bridal suite," Megan Beck said.

The couple hopes to buy a house on the island and start a family together.

Lake Erie nearly completely froze following a major cold snap that hit the Midwest. Over 95% of the lake was covered in ice. Despite being the southernmost of the five Great Lakes, Lake Erie tends to freeze faster and more completely than the other Great Lakes as it's the shallowest of the lakes.

This story was originally published by Courtney Shaw with the Scripps News Group station in Cleveland.