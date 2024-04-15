Life-size Barbie Beach House planned for Mattel’s second theme park

Mark your calendars, Barbie fans: Mattel is planning to open a new theme park and resort in the Midwest that’s going to let park goers experience a real-life Barbie Beach House. The newest Mattel Adventure Park is slated to open its doors in 2026 in Bonner Springs, Kansas. Barbie-loving visitors will be able to shop inside of Barbie’s Dream Closet, take a ride inside the Barbie-themed flying theater, and enjoy a meal at the rooftop restaurant and bar on top of Barbie Beach House.

Riding the heels of the super-successful 2023 “Barbie” movie, Mattel even promises in a press release that hologram technology will “bring Barbie to life right before guests’ eyes.” And of course, we imagine there will be plenty of Barbie dolls and merch for sale around the park!

In addition to Barbie-related attractions, the theme park will also feature a host of Mattel’s other beloved toys. Additional attractions will include Hot Wheels rollercoasters, including a Bone Shaker-themed ride and the heart-pounding, double-looping Twin Mill Racer.

For those who prefer more low-key fun, there will also be a Magic 8 ball-themed mini-golf course and five Thomas & Friends attractions, including an indoor play space, that are perfect for little kids and their families. An UNO-themed climbing structure and a He-Man versus Skeletor laser tag arena designed like the Masters of the Universe’s Castle Grayskull fortress will attract park goers looking to exert some energy. Other Mattel games including Pictionary will also be featured in the park, the company said.

This location will be Mattel’s second foray into the theme park business. The company’s first Mattel Adventure Park is scheduled to open later this year in Glendale, Arizona, and will also boast its own Barbie Beach House attraction.

