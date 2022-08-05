This highly rated leather sofa is on sale right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While types of furniture go in and out of style constantly, a leather sofa never seems to be a faux pas. Adding a leather sofa to a room seems to immediately amplify the space to something more elegant and chic than it was.

Leather — or even cruelty-free imitation leather — is not only comfortable, but it’s also great for allergy sufferers as it’s hypoallergenic and repels dust mites, pet dander and pet hair. Even better, most leather is stain resistant thanks to its tanning process, meaning the material will naturally repel most accidental food and beverage spills. Leather also softens with use over time.

If you’ve been looking to add some leather seating to your space, there’s a highly rated piece listed at a great price right now on Amazon.

The Stone & Beam Westview leather loveseat is on sale at Amazon for $684, which is more than 10% off the usual price of $771. While the loveseat also comes in cream and grey, the brown version is the only one marked down right now.

This two-seater leather sofa would be great for spaces where a full-sized couch just isn’t necessary. It measures 75 1/2-by-42.1-by-31 1/2 inches and the cushions are deep.

A closer view of this loveseat shows off its craftsmanship. It consists of a solid wood frame and block legs. It contains 100% top-grain leather and down-filled cushions at the seat and back.

This loveseat is part of a larger collection that’s also down-filled with clean lines, including items like a larger sofa and living room chair. All are available in leather or soft fabric. Numerous reviewers compared the quality of this furniture collection to something you’d see sold at Pottery Barn. Several noted the sofa sits low to the floor, but they liked the look and feel of it.

With an overall rating of 4.2 stars out of 5 from more than 500 Amazon users, this leather sofa comes highly rated. Customers found it to be easy to assemble, sturdy and a good value for the money.

One reviewer, Mark H., wrote that he thought he’d never purchase a couch online but ended up going for it. He called this one “ridiculously comfortable” and “amazingly soft.” He suggested adding an oversized ottoman so you can have it act as a double chaise.

Leather furniture is not always compatible with young ones or animals, since scratches and other marks are more visible on leather than on fabric upholstery. You might want to purchase a leather care kit to disguise marks and extend the life of your chair. Leather also retains heat differently, so it may especially feel colder to the touch in fall and winter when compared to other fabrics.

If you’re curious if this leather sofa is right for your house, there’s no better time to buy one. It comes with a three-year warranty and Amazon has free returns for 30-days. Just keep in mind it requires a scheduled delivery, so you’ll need to be home when it arrives.

