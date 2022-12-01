6 ways to learn how to crochet for beginners

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Have you always wanted to learn how to crochet, but had no idea where to start? Maybe you’ve seen some of the adorable crochet projects on your social media feeds. Or, perhaps you watched your mom or grandma lovingly stitch a blanket that became a treasured gift for a family member or friend.

Picking up a new craft or hobby can feel intimidating. What do you need to get to start? How will you learn the basics in a way that helps you feel productive, but is still fun? The nice thing about crochet is that you don’t need to invest a lot of money to pick up the essentials: a hook, some yarn, a pair of scissors and a pattern.

Some of the best crochet hook sets can be found online at Amazon for less than $20. They often include a complete collection of hooks in various sizes, scissors, measuring tape, stitch counters, and other things that come in handy as you get better at crochet. It’s nice to have a convenient kit with everything you need right from the start.

You can get skeins of yarn at your local craft store. It’s always nice to touch the yarn to see how it feels and what it will be like for your project. A skein of yarn, depending on size, quality and thickness, runs between $2 to $10.

Once you get your supplies together, it’s time to start thinking about you’ll learn to crochet. We’ve rounded up a number of options to get you stitching in no time. It’s easier than you think!

Find A Local Class

If you’re the type of person who needs personal instruction to learn a new skill, then do a quick Google search for “crochet classes for beginners near me.” You’ll probably find a mix of craft stores near you — from big box stores like Michaels to local yarn shops — that offer a variety of classes.

The typical cost for a beginning course is up to $20 and that includes in-person teaching of basic stitches or even a simple project like a scarf. Plus, you get the bonus of being with other students who are learning. It’s a nice way to make new friends and share a fun hobby together. And if you think you went wrong with a stitch, your instructor can make a correction and explain it on the spot, which can really help take any frustration out of learning how to crochet.

Craftsy is an online craft community that offers more than 1,500 online classes for almost any kind of art you can imagine, including crochet. Craftsy has dozens of classes for all levels of crocheters, which makes it a nice option as beginners start to progress to more advanced levels. You go at your own pace and can try new techniques and projects as you get better.

Normally, a yearly membership for Craftsy is $89.99. However, for a limited time, the website is offering a premium membership for less than $2! If you’ve been thinking about trying online classes now is the time to sign up.

This online school offers a 30-day class that is a comprehensive overview of crochet basics. You’ll learn everything from how to gather your materials and read patterns all the way to individual stitches that lead to practice projects to build on your skills.

The Crochet Sampler: A Daily Practice class is part of the CreativeBug membership program. New members get a free seven-day trial for the class membership, with the option to convert a monthly fee starting at $7.95.

For less than $25, new crocheters can get everything they need to learn the foundational stitches and then create some stunning projects. This crochet starter kit has needles, 40 mini skeins of yarn, one instructional book, and eight downloadable books that all include step-by-step guides and photos to make learning to crochet fun and easy.

Jonah Larson is a young man who shares his passion for crochet with millions of people all around the world. The 14-year-old has gained media attention for his skill far behind his years, and his passion for helping people in his home country of Ethiopia.

On his website, Jonah offers a number of free video tutorials for patterns that use only basic stitches to complete items such as dishcloths, potholders, and even a blanket.

Or, if you prefer, you can pick up one of his books, DVD videos or beginner crochet kits to follow along to learn how to crochet. Prices for these instructional materials start at only $10.

We also found one of Jonah’s crochet kits for a rainbow wall hanging that comes with everything needed to complete the project, including the yarn, hook and instructions. It may be listed as a beginner’s kit for kids, but adults can enjoy this starter kit, as well!

Free YouTube Videos

Of course, there are countless videos on YouTube that teach beginners how to crochet. The best part? They are free! Here are a few recommendations for some top-rated instruction.

Bella Coco: How to Crochet for Absolute Beginners. This is a 5-episode series that starts with supply lists and getting yarn on the hook. Each episode goes step-by-step at a manageable pace for newbies.

TL Yarn Crafts: SLOW Step-By-Step How To Crochet Tutorial. This video has nearly 1 million views and for good reason. Tutorial videos can sometimes zip by too quickly and that means lots of rewinding and repeat cycles. This one, though, takes things slowly for people who have never picked up a hook and yarn before. The video is effective and should have you confidently stitching by the end of the class.

