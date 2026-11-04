Voters approve $3.6M Kuna School District levy

KUNA, Idaho — Voters in the Kuna School District handily approved a two-year, $3.6 million supplemental levy Tuesday night.

With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, the measure passed with 60 percent of voters voting yes. The final tally was 9,055 yes votes and 6,036 no votes.

The two-year levy will provide $3.6 million annually to maintain existing teaching positions, extracurricular programs and a school resource officer position.

According to the district, the funding supports approximately 40 current teachers, 30 coaching stipends and a school resource officer.

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The levy renews the existing funding amount without an increase. The estimated cost to taxpayers remains $53.64 per year for every $100,000 of taxable assessed property value.

District Superintendent Marcus Myers previously told Idaho News 6 that failure to renew the levy would have meant eliminating positions and increasing class sizes.

The district's previous supplemental levy passed in 2024 with 58% voter approval.

The measure required a simple majority — more than 50% of votes cast — to pass.