USDA recalls nearly 23,000 pounds of ground beef produced at Kuna facility over possible E. coli

KUNA, Idaho — A Kuna-based meat company is recalling over 22,000 pounds of raw ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli O145, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Officials say CS Beef Packers, LLC produced the ground beef on Jan. 14 and shipped the products to California, Idaho, and Oregon for further distribution.

While no illnesses have been confirmed at this point, USDA officials said the products were sent to distributors for foodservice use and could still be in freezers. Foodservice locations are urged not to serve the ground beef and instead throw it away or return it.

The recalled products include:



Cases with eight 10-pound chubs of “BEEF, COARSE GROUND, 73 L” with case code 18601 and “Use/Freeze By: 02/04/26”

Cases with four 10-pound chubs of “FIRE RIVER FARMS CLASSIC BEEF FINE GROUND 73L” with case code 19583 and “Use/Freeze By: 02/04/26”

Cases with four 10-pound chubs of “FIRE RIVER FARMS CLASSIC BEEF FINE GROUND 81L” with case code 19563 and “Use/Freeze By: 02/04/26”

E. coli O145 can cause diarrhea, vomiting and other serious symptoms. In rare cases, it can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome, a form of kidney failure. Symptoms typically appear within two to eight days after exposure.

For the latest information, head to the USDA's website.