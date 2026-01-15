Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two-vehicle crash blocks northbound Black Cat Rd. in Kuna

KUNA, Idaho — A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of North Black Cat Road and West Deer Flat Road in Kuna.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office reports that no injuries resulted from the crash. However, northbound traffic on Black Cat Rd. is currently blocked as crews manage the scene.

Tow trucks are en route to remove the vehicles involved.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes until the roadway is cleared and a reminder to reduce speeds in foggy conditions.

