Suspect who fled traffic stop arrested on multiple charges after crashing car

KUNA, Idaho — On Saturday, July 12, Kuna Police tried to pull over a car near the junction of W. King Road and S. She Avenue in Kuna.

The driver, 46-year-old Kevin Cuevas, failed to yield, and a chase ensued, reports the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

Other officers assisted in the chase by laying down spike strips near the intersection of E. King Road and S. Stroebel Road. When the suspect crossed the spike strip, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Even after the crash, police say that Cuevas continued to ignore the officer's orders.

As a result, a deputy used their taser on Cuevas. He was later arrested.

Cuevas was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation before being booked into the Ada County Jail.

Authorities searched the suspect's vehicle and uncovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, morphine, and a firearm inside.

Since Cuevas is a convicted felon, it is illegal for him to own a firearm.

Kevin Cuevas now faces charges of Fleeing & Eluding (Felony), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Felony), three charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor), Resisting & Obstructing (Misdemeanor), Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor), and Probation Violation (Felony) for an out-of-county warrant.