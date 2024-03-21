Students awarded LAUNCH funding look forward to financially free futures

KUNA, Idaho — Idaho LAUNCH program plans to give some high school seniors, financial freedom when it comes to secondary education if their pursuing an in demand career, like healthcare, here in Idaho.



Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke visited Swan Falls High School and Kuna High School Wednesday afternoon to learn more about students in Career Technical Education programs.

If state lawmakers pass the LAUNCH bill then funding will continue next year.

Visit the Idaho LAUNCH site for more information.

List of secondary education programs that LAUNCH will fund.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Kuna High School Senior Justice Williams wants to put her passion for healthcare into a career as a nurse practitioner, “I’ve never explored different options, that’s just want I want to do."

She’s been studying different Health Professions at Swan Falls High School and has already received her contingent acceptance for Idaho LAUNCH funding, as well as her acceptance to BSU’s Nursing Program.

“It’s going to be really good for nursing, one of the best ones in the state. The LAUNCH money will help me be able to live on campus, which I need,” said Williams.

Nursing is just one of the many in-demand jobs needed in Idaho.

Lt. Governor Bedke stopped by Swan Falls and Kuna High Schools Wednesday to speak with students in Career Technical Education programs, often linked to Idaho's in-demand jobs

"They cost money, and the state's legislature has got to fund that. We'll stay at the top by investing back into our state," Bedke

Bedke says Idaho LAUNCH helps current seniors pay for their secondary education in high demand fields like construction, automotive technology, engineering and healthcare.

“We will be successful as a state when every Idaho kid can get an Idaho job,” said Bedke.

Hundreds of Kuna seniors applied for the LAUNCH grant. And they agree that money for secondary education, “It would be incredible because with my doctorate I’m trying to spend the least amount of money on my bachelors. Public health degrees don’t make a lot of money and it really means a lot to me to give back to my community in public health,” Kailey Mendiola, Kuna High School senior studying health sciences.

There's still time for high school seniors looking to go into high-demand career fields to apply for LAUNCH funding.