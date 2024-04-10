Students and parents share concern over roundabout proposal

KUNA, Idaho — The proposed roundabout at Ten Mile Rd and Deer Flat Rd is set for construction in 2026, but it's causing concern now.



Students from three schools around the area cross the road at this intersection.

To share your thoughts with ACHD, fill out their survey, closing April 18th.

"Those who are in favor of the roundabout, I understand it, but they're not thinking of the kids that need to go to these schools," said Kuna resident Floyd Pichay.

Every Monday through Friday, dozens of students are crossing Ten Mile Rd and Deer Flat Rd before and after school.

"This kid was on his scooter and this guy [in a car] just went forward and knocked the guy off his scooter," said Kuna Middle School student Petria.

Kuna Middle School students often see the dangers of the intersection… especially when it's busy during after school hours.

"We were crossing the road and this yellow Bug that was going to the high school started driving forward as we got into the middle [of the crosswalk] and almost hit both of us," said Petria.

Why this intersection? ACHD states online that a roundabout would 'Increased mobility, maintain safety, and accommodate future traffic volumes.'

A local dad I spoke to echoed what many community Facebook group comments said… that stop lights could be better at this intersection.

"This right now is fine, what's even better is a traffic light," said Pichay.

Addressing safety concerns… ACHD plans to install flashing beacons at crosswalks… but more students and their parents seemingly agree… "Probably a stoplight…" said Maddi, a Kuna Middle School student.

"So not a roundabout?" asked Kuna Neighborhood reporter Allie Triepke.

"Not a roundabout," said Laycee, a Kuna Middle School student.

"Have your guys' parents said anything about it?" said Triepke.

"My mom is not happy with it, I know that because she knows that it's pretty dangerous for us to walk home from and to school on a regular basis." Laycee.

And if you're wondering if other road projects in the area will finish before these cross streets are closed… construction is set for Fall of 2026.