Single-vehicle crash near Dedication Point sends one man to the hospital

KUNA — A single-vehicle injury crash involving a motorcycle in Kuna has sent one man to the hospital, officials say.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office told Idaho News 6 that at around 2:23 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to S Swan Falls Road, near the Dedication Point Overlook, to reports of an injury crash.

A solo adult male rider was transported to a local hospital with injuries, ACSO said.

Swan Falls Road was closed for 20 minutes while deputies responded to the crash, but has since reopened.

No other vehicles were involved.