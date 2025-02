KUNA, Idaho — Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Kuna Police deputies responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a power pole at W. Columbia Rd and S. Linder Rd. in Kuna.

No injuries were reported, but the entire intersection is closed at this time. Kuna PD is asking the public to find an alternate route.

