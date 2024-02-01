Police in Kuna advise residents of rise in break-ins

KUNA, Idaho — Kuna Police are taking to social media due to concerns about the recent rise of break-ins.

"Over the last week, we have seen an uptick in vehicle burglaries. These burglaries are occurring in the middle of the night or very early morning hours. Please remove property, cash etc. from your vehicles and lock them before you go to bed." Kuna Police Department

The post comes as Kuna local business owners also posted on social media about their storefronts being vandalized overnight.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism at businesses along E Avalon St. is encouraged to reach out to the Kuna Police Department.

If you see something suspicious, call non-emergency dispatch at (208) 377-6790.