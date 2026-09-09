Police arrest former Kuna High School wrestling coach on felony rape warrant

KUNA, Idaho — A former part-time assistant wrestling coach at Kuna High School was booked into Ada County Jail following an investigation into the coach's alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor, Kuna Police said.

At 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, the Ada County Sheriff's Office and Kuna Police deputies arrested 55-year-old Kuna resident Darrin Allen. Police said the arrest stemmed from an investigation into Allen's alleged involvement with a then 17-year-old. Allen has been charged with one count of felony rape.

Officials with the Kuna School District confirmed they learned of the allegations against Allen in February 2026.

"Upon receiving this information, the district investigated and immediately terminated his employment as a part-time assistant wrestling coach," the Kuna School District told Idaho News 6. Allen was terminated on Feb. 10.

Police say that the Kuna School District has cooperated fully with the investigation.

"The safety, well-being, and protection of our students remain the district’s highest priorities," the Kuna School District said.

Allen's bond was set at $350,000.

The investigation is ongoing; police are asking anyone with information to contact non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790, email acsotips@adacounty.id.gov or submit an anonymous tip through ACSO's app.