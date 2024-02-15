Neighbors concerned over new Boys & Girls Club construction, potential traffic and light pollution

KUNA, Idaho — Neighbors are expressing concerns over construction of the Boys & Girls Club, including a potential increase in traffic and light pollution.



Residents feel their concerns have been "brushed off" by the city.

City officials they are looking forward to the club's completion.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County issued a statement in response to concerned neighbors (see below).

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Construction in Kuna is creating concerns.

Neighbors nearby the construction site reached out to me to share their frustrations with the current construction as well as the impacts that could come to their neighborhoods.

To be clear, neighbors I spoke with agree the club is a much needed space for kids in the community, but the project comes with concerns. I sat down with the mayor to get some answers.

“I think that this building is going to be awesome for the kids, but what they didn’t consider is how they're going to get to it,” said Kylee Ryckman, a Kuna Resident.

Construction of the new Boys & Girls Club in Kuna is underway impacting subdivisions near Butler Park.

But right now, the only road those crews can use to get to the site takes them through a neighborhood and those homeowners are frustrated.

“There are loads of kids in this neighborhood and they're all at the age where they ride their bicycles around just doing fun kid stuff, and they have made it to where it’s not a safe environment anymore for us to have our children in the streets,” said Ryckman.

Their main concern, the number of construction vehicles constantly coming and going.

“My house has been shaking, their trucks running up and down the road all the time," said Ryckman.

Other neighbors worry about the project bringing public traffic to their currently quiet street and light pollution from its parking lot impacting their way of life.

“It’s going to be like living in a Walmart parking lot” said Ryckman.

After speaking with residents, who say the city has “brushed off” their concerns, I went down to city hall to talk to Mayor Joe Stear.

“I hate that anybody’s ever inconvenienced by anything that’s under construction. I just really hope that this turns out to be such a great and positive thing for the community," said Mayor Joe Stear.

ACHD has issued permits to Ada County Boys & Girls Clubs to develop the public access roadway, adjacent to Butler Park.

At the end of Mendi Pl is where the proposed access point will be for the cars to go to and from the club once it’s completed. One neighbor I spoke to suggested that a roadway entry on Boise St, south of the club, would be a good option. Mayor Stear said that would be in the hands of irrigation canal officials.

“I also thought about that, thought it would be a good place to enter, so you wouldn’t go through a neighborhood that way. It’s just not possible to make that happen," said Stear.

If the area continues to develop, access from linder road could be possible, but there currently are no pending applications in the area.

Club leaders tell me they “hope to seek a community solution together."

“Our mission is to inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as responsible, productive, and caring citizens. We understand the concerns of our Kuna neighbors and hope to seek a community solution together. We look forward to welcoming all of Kuna’s children into our new facility as we continue to provide an enriching experience for the youth of Ada County.” Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County

The neighbors I spoke to said they would love to collaborate with the city and other agencies involved on the issues effecting the community.

The construction will last at least another 4 months as they do plan to open the Boys & Girls Club in June. As your Kuna Neighborhood Reporter, I'll have more on the story from the city's Planning and Zoning Department as well.