Mora Fire grows to over 1,000 acres near Kuna Butte

KUNA, Idaho — A wildfire burning near Kuna Butte has grown to more than 1,000 acres after igniting late Sunday night, prompting temporary evacuation notices and a large-scale response from firefighters battling challenging conditions.

The Mora Fire was first reported at approximately 11:16 p.m. on Sunday, July 5. Fueled by strong winds, the fire spread rapidly across the hillside near Kuna Butte. Video captured by nearby residents after midnight showed the intensity and scope of the blaze.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office issued precautionary evacuation notices for residents living along Poen Road between Swan Falls Road and Cloverdale Road. Those evacuation notices have since been lifted after firefighters were able to reduce the immediate threat to nearby homes and the surrounding community.

As of Monday, July 6, the fire is estimated to have burned more than 1,000 acres. Fire officials say strong winds have made suppression efforts especially challenging, contributing to active fire behavior throughout the incident.

Despite the difficult conditions, crews have made significant progress. Fire managers expect the blaze to reach containment by approximately 8 p.m. Monday, with full control anticipated by 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, assuming weather conditions remain favorable.

Firefighters continue working to strengthen containment lines, extinguish hot spots, and monitor the fire's perimeter to prevent any additional spread.

The cause of the Mora Fire remains under investigation, and officials have not yet determined what sparked the wildfire.

Authorities continue to urge the public to avoid the area while fire crews complete suppression efforts. No injuries or structural damage have been reported.

The rapid response by firefighters helped prevent the wildfire from becoming a larger threat to the Kuna community, even as crews continue working toward full containment.