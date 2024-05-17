Local nonprofit to hold wine tasting fundraising event, raising money for terminally ill adults

KUNA, Idaho — As their biggest fundraising event of the year, Wish Granters is partnering with Indian Creek Winery. All tickets and live auction proceeds will go towards granting wishes for terminally ill adults.



Wishes & Wine event raises a quarter of what they need to fund wishes in a year.

View and purchase tickets here.

Sip…

“We have wine,” said Kristin Jackson, the Board President for Wish Granters Inc.

Sing a long...

“We have live music,” said Jackson.

and listen to impactful stories from Wish Granters

“What’s really cool about Wishes and Wine too is that we usually have a wish recipient, or one of their loved ones speak at the event,” said Olivia Kviklys, the Executive Director for Wish Granters.

As their biggest fundraising event of the year, the non profit is partnering with Indian Creek Winery to host a wine tasting and concert event.

“It’s just a great day out in the sun, enjoying each others company and raising funds for an important cause,” said Jackson.

If live music and refreshments weren’t enough of a reason to spend your Memorial Day in the rolling hills of Kuna… attendees will have the chance to make a difference in our community as all ticket and live auction proceeds will go towards granting wishes for terminally ill adults.

“The wishes really range; they can be anything from new carpet to a trip to Alaska,” said Jackson.

Event organizers sharing with me one of their favorite wishes they’ve granted,

“Is a man named Art who wanted to bike the Hiawatha trail with his wife. That was something they always wanted to do together, and unfortunately, she passed before they were able to do it. So his wish when he was granted a wish was to still bike that trail, and he held a picture of her the entire time on the trail,” said Kviklys.

Since their start in 2014, their team has worked to grant over 425 wishes… none of which would be possible without community support and fundraising events like Wishes and Wine.

“This type of event, and what Wish Granters does actually impacted that specific person in their family and made a difference in their life. So I think that’s a really cool way that you know we get to connect with people, and the people get to connect with us as well,” said Kviklys.

A ticket purchase includes wine tasting and a special event wine glass. Attendees can expect food trucks, local wines for purchase, live music, and dancing.