Latte' Da will host Kuna firefighters stair climb for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

LATTE' DA
Posted at 5:05 PM, Feb 15, 2024
CLIMBING FOR A CURE

Latte' Da will host Kuna firefighters stair climb for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

  • Friday, Feb 15 from 9 am to 1 pm.
  • A portion of Latte' Da's proceeds from the day will go towards the Kuna Fire District's goal.
  • Mugs for sale can be used for coffee orders.
