Latte' Da will host Kuna firefighters stair climb for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Posted at 5:05 PM, Feb 15, 2024

Allie Triepke I'm the Idaho News 6 neighborhood reporter dedicated to bringing you the latest stories from Kuna and South Meridian.

Friday, Feb 15 from 9 am to 1 pm.

A portion of Latte' Da's proceeds from the day will go towards the Kuna Fire District's goal.

Mugs for sale can be used for coffee orders.

