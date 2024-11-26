Late night fire in Kuna burns former Tyson meat packing plant

KUNA, Idaho — Emergency responders were dispatched to a commercial structure at the former Tyson Foods Inc. plant in Kuna just after 9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25.

The initial call came in at 9:30 p.m. — the first fire unit arrived 26 minutes later. Upon arrival, crews found a significant fire in the vacant structure, which hasn't been used since the facility closed in 2006, according to a press release.

Units from Kuna Fire, Meridian Fire, Boise Fire, Ada County Paramedics, Ada County Sheriff's Office, and Kuna Police Department all responded to the incident. Crews managed to control the fire just before midnight on Monday.

No injuries were reported during the fire and the cause is under investigation. Anyone with information should call Kuna Police at 208-377-6790.