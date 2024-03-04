Watch Now
Kuna's Book Habit celebrates one year in the Kuna community

Posted at 12:03 PM, Mar 04, 2024
Kuna's Book Habit is celebrating one year of bringing books to the community!

  • Saturday, March 9th from 10AM-6PM.
  • Starting at 10AM, there will be a ribbon cutting with Kuna Chamber of Commerce
  • The first 20 people to spend $50 or more will get free books for a year! (One book under $15 a month for 12 months).
  • Follow the store's Facebook page for more.
