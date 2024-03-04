Kuna's Book Habit celebrates one year in the Kuna community

Posted at 12:03 PM, Mar 04, 2024

Allie Triepke I'm the Idaho News 6 neighborhood reporter dedicated to bringing you the latest stories from Kuna and South Meridian.

Kuna's Book Habit is celebrating one year of bringing books to the community!

Saturday, March 9th from 10AM-6PM.

Starting at 10AM, there will be a ribbon cutting with Kuna Chamber of Commerce

The first 20 people to spend $50 or more will get free books for a year! (One book under $15 a month for 12 months).

