Kuna youth baseball team advances to Cal Ripken World Series

KUNA, Idaho — The Kuna Outlaws 8-year-old baseball team is headed to the Cal Ripken World Series after winning the 2025 Idaho State Championship in their division. The team will be the first from Idaho to ever compete at the tournament, which kicks off on Aug. 14.

Kuna Mayor Joe Stear recently honored the team at Kuna City Hall, presenting each player with a Kuna Hometown Coin for their achievement. The Kuna Police Department also stopped by to offer their congratulations.

The young athletes are now preparing to represent Idaho at the national tournament in New Jersey. The team is currently fundraising to help cover travel expenses; donations can be made online.