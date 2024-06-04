Watch Now
Kuna School District aims to cut $5.7 million in expenses following failed levy

Posted at 1:46 PM, Jun 04, 2024

KUNA, Idaho — The Kuna School District presented voters with a $5.3 million levy in the May elections this year, but voters turned down the funding. The district met on June 3 to discuss the changes, and while no final decisions were made, one thing was clear: the Kuna School District is seeking to cut $5.7 million in spending over the next two years.

For the 2024-2025 school year, the district is planning to cut about $2.5 million in spending. This will involve cutting between 24 and 26 positions and temporarily closing a wing of Hubbard Elementary, relocating some of those students to Indian Creek and Ross elementary schools. Budgets for field trips and activities busing will be cut as well.

The board has yet to identify how $3.2 million in costs can be cut for the following year.

A formal budget hearing for the district is scheduled for Tuesday, June 11. During the meeting, board members hope to finalize some of these budget decisions.

