Kuna School District faces $8 million tort claim over sexual abuse allegations

KUNA, Idaho — Attorneys for a former Silver Trail Elementary student are filing a tort claim seeking damages against the Kuna School District over its handling of alleged sexual abuse and misconduct.

The attorneys sent a letter accusing the district of failing to adequately respond to bullying behavior that they claim led to inappropriate touching and the unfair expulsion of the victim involved.

The law firm is seeking damages to resolve the matter and has promised legal action if their demands aren't met.

In response, the Kuna School District issued a statement saying they are forbidden from sharing specific information about the case. The district, however, maintains that they took the allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that involved law enforcement and parents.

"The safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority, and we are committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for all," the district said.

