Kuna School District announces superintendent's resignation and appoints interim superintendent

KUNA, Idaho — At a Tuesday, Feb. 14 meeting, the Kuna Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of Wendy Johnson as the district’s superintendent effective June 30, 2024.

Superintendent Johnson shared with the board she has accepted a new position as an area director in the Boise School District for the 2024-25 school year.

The Board appointed Assistant Superintendent Kim Bekkedahl to serve as interim superintendent for the 2024-25 school year to allow it time to search for the next superintendent to lead the more than 5,700 student school district.

“Superintendent Johnson has done an amazing job leading the district the past 11 years,” Chairman Kim Nixon said. “Under her stewardship, Kuna has been a leader in the state in providing educational opportunities for children including full-time every day kindergarten, a K-12 dual language program, and greatly expanded the career technical education choices for our students.”

Chairman Nixon also noted that Superintendent Johnson has excelled in creating collaborative partnership within and outside the district including advancing professional learning communities and an interest-based negotiations process for teacher pay and benefits and supporting community groups around early learning and after-school opportunities in the city.

“She demonstrated exceptional leadership throughout the pandemic and worked with staff and parents to successfully reopen schools for in person learning safety,” Chairman Nixon said.

“Superintendent Johnson will be missed but we realize that professionally this is a great opportunity for her and wish her the best of luck in this next stage of her career,” Chairman Nixon said.