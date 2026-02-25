Kuna School Board selects Marcus Meyers as the new district superintendent

KUNA, Idaho — The Kuna School Board voted unanimously on Tuesday night to select Marcus Meyers as the district’s next superintendent. He was chosen over West Ada Director of Education Services David Reinhart and Ririe Superintendent Jeff Gee.

Meyers currently serves as the chief academic officer for the West Ada School District.

The board's decision followed a 90-minute executive session. Before that, community members had a chance to ask all three candidates questions during a public forum.

Meyers’ appointment is pending contract negotiations.