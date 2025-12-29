Kuna police urge residents to lock vehicles, remove firearms after multiple weekend burglaries

KUNA, Idaho — Kuna Police are investigating several vehicle burglaries reported over the weekend near North Ten Mile Road and West Ardell Road.

Police said the thefts, which are believed to be connected, happened during the early morning hours of Dec. 27. Several items were taken, including a firearm, which police said is the primary concern.

Kuna Police are urging residents to remove firearms from vehicles before leaving them unattended. They are also encouraging people to take out cash and other valuables.

The department emphasized that the reminder is meant to educate, not shame victims, adding that responsibility for the crimes lies with those who committed them.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790, email ACSOTips@adacounty.id.gov, or submit a tip anonymously through the Ada County Sheriff’s Office app.