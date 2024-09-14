Watch Now
Kuna Police respond to fatal injury crash report involving bicyclist on Friday

KUNA, Idaho — On September 13, 2024, around 2:26 p.m., Kuna Police responded to a bike crash on N. Black Cat Rd. between N. Big Tree Ln. and W. Kuna Rd.

A 2013 Nissan Juke, driven south by a 26-year-old woman, hit a 67-year-old man on a bicycle near the fog line.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. The driver was not injured.

N. Black Cat Rd. was closed for about three hours. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction team is investigating, and no citations or arrests have been made yet.

Will update here with new information when it is released.

