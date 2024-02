Kuna Police are searching for information on explicit vandalism in neighborhoods

Posted at 12:41 PM, Feb 14, 2024

KUNA, Idaho — Kuna Police Dept. are searching for any information regarding recent explicit vandalism in neighborhoods.

The graffiti was found near Ardell Rd and Countryside Ave in Kuna.

Police are urging the public to call non-emergency dispatch at (208) 377-6790 if you have any information.

