Kuna man settles suit with law enforcement for wrongful arrest and retaliation

KUNA, Idaho — Back in January 2024, Kuna resident and Treasure Valley businessman Michael 'Mick' Heikkola filed a civil rights lawsuit in federal court against Ada County and seven Ada County sheriff’s deputies serving as Kuna police officers.

RELATED | "Is that a crime?" Kuna man suing Ada County and several sheriff deputies for 'wrongful arrest'

Heikkola says he was wrongfully arrested in 2023, outside the Kuna Police Department, and charged with resisting and obstructing officers after he took a look inside police vehicles while stopping by the station to return an unused prescription.

Heikkola was charged with “resisting and obstructing officers,” but an Ada County judge concluded that there was never any basis to stop, detain, or arrest him

Now, a settlement agreement has been reached in the federal civil rights suit between Ada County and Heikkola requiring the County to compensate him for the harm he experienced.

The settlement also requires new specific scenario training resembling Heikkola's case for officers in order to prevent others from experiencing similar treatment. A public statement about the settlement and training is also required from the County.

“I am satisfied with the outcome and I am confident that the changes being made in the Ada County Sheriff’s Office training will deter this from happening to others,” Heikkola said about the settlement.

“Neither Mick Heikkola nor any other Idahoan should ever be put through anything like this,” said Ritchie Eppink, one of Heikkola’s attorneys and a co-founder of Wrest Collective, a nonprofit, community-based nonprofit law firm in Boise. “Though nothing can make right a wrongful and unconstitutional arrest, this settlement will remind Ada County and its law enforcement officers that they are not above the law and that the violation of individual liberties carries an intolerable price.”