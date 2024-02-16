Kuna Kindness Week: Latte' Da and Reed Elementary team up to spread kindness

KUNA, ID — Many residents, schools, and businesses are participating in Kuna Kindness Week challenges.

Kuna Kindness Week2024: Feb 11th-17th.

Latte' Da coffee shop is giving out encouraging cup sleeves, decorated by students at Reed Elementary.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

I’m Allie Triepke and in my time as Kuna’s neighborhood reporter, I’ve noticed how kind and welcoming residents have been to me whether I’m out at stories or just around town.

With it being Kuna Kindness week I stopped into a local business, and they’re just one of the many here spreading positivity this week.

"We still have people that will come in and buy drinks for each other, I mean that's a norm to have kindness here," said owner Sheri Creel.

Kindness is always on the menu, at Latte' Da in Kuna, and Kuna Kindness Week is no different.

"That's kinda what Kuna is all about, is the kindness part," said Creel.

The City of Kuna and Mayor Joe Stear started 'Kuna Kindness Week' in 2022 to encourage acts of kindness in Kuna homes, schools, and businesses.

"So the kindness wall, we just set some fun Post-it notes up here and some fun pens so that you can just write a kind note or a kind word or come in and read them, it's just kind of fun," said Creel.

The challenges range from simply 'smiling at a stranger' to 'visiting a senior at the Kuna Senior Center.'

Latte Da is among the Kuna businesses spreading kindness with a little something special on the side of each cup of coffee, thanks to students at Reed Elementary.

"We had a thousand sleeves here and they have got all kinds of cool things on them and we have given them out on every cup of coffee this week," said Creel.

The cardboard sleeves are decorated with inspiring messages or colorful pictures, a boost of caffeine with an extra shot of positivity.

"What has been the public's reaction to when they order a hot drink and get the sleeve on them?" said Triepke.

"They love them!" said Creel.

The cup sleeves were so cute I had to order one myself as well. Latte' Da says that they’re going to continue to give these out not just during kindness week, but until they run out of the cup sleeves. I’m your Kuna Neighborhood reporter Allie Triepke for Idaho News 6.