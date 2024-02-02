Kuna invites residents to apply for Future Land Use Map Advisory Committee

KUNA, Idaho — The City of Kuna, Idaho is currently accepting applications for those interested in serving in the Future Land Use Map (FLUM) Advisory Committee.

The FLUM Advisory committee will work towards evaluating the City’s current future land use map and projecting the City’s 20-year growth.

The meetings will be held on the 3rd Wednesday of the month (beginning in March) for 12 months, taking place at the Kuna City Hall Council Chambers at 6:00 PM.

The committee will be comprised of the following to total nine (9) members: City Council Member, Planning and Zoning Commissioner, Kuna School District Representative, three (3) City of Kuna Residents, two (2) Ada County Residents and one (1) Development Professional.

The City of Kuna invites interested applicants to submit a City of Kuna Advisory Committee Application form.

In addition to the application, a letter of interest and resume should be submitted.

Please return completed application and supporting documentation to: City Clerk’s Office, City of Kuna, 751 W 4th Street, Kuna, ID 83634 or by sending (PDF) forms to cityclerk@kunaid.gov.

All applications should be submitted by noon on Monday, February 5, 2024. For additional information, contact communications@kunaid.gov.