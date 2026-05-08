Kuna Hometown Fair kicks off with music and family-friendly entertainment happening all weekend

KUNA, Idaho — The Kuna Hometown Fair starts on Friday and runs all weekend, featuring music, food, rides, games, a mechanical bull, and entertainment for the whole family.

The fair, which takes place at Bernie Fisher Park at 201 W. Main Street, is free to attend. You can find the entire fair schedule here.

Rainier Amusements is supplying the Midway Carnival, featuring classic carnival games, rides, and your favorite concessions, including funnel cakes, cotton candy, corn dogs, and more.

While the event is free to attend, you must buy tickets to enjoy the rides. Unlimited ride passes are $40 on Friday and Sunday and $45 for Saturday. Tickets are $0.50 a piece, and ticket prices range from 1 to 12 tickets per ride.

A designated Kids Zone will also be available alongside the Bernie Fisher Playground.

Other attractions include over 100 local arts & crafts vendors, a beer garden, and food trucks.

City of Kuna

Kuna Hometown Fair Hours:

Friday, May 8, 2026 -- 3PM-10PM

Saturday, May 9, 2026 -- 11AM-10PM

Sunday, May 10, 2026 -- 11AM-4PM

Family Day - sponsored by ICCU



Road Closures:

City of Kuna

Learn More: Kuna Hometown Fair