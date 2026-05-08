Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodKuna

Actions

Kuna Hometown Fair kicks off with music and family-friendly entertainment happening all weekend

Kuna Hometown Fair.png
City of Kuna
Kuna Hometown Fair.png
Posted
and last updated

KUNA, Idaho — The Kuna Hometown Fair starts on Friday and runs all weekend, featuring music, food, rides, games, a mechanical bull, and entertainment for the whole family.

The fair, which takes place at Bernie Fisher Park at 201 W. Main Street, is free to attend. You can find the entire fair schedule here.

Rainier Amusements is supplying the Midway Carnival, featuring classic carnival games, rides, and your favorite concessions, including funnel cakes, cotton candy, corn dogs, and more.

While the event is free to attend, you must buy tickets to enjoy the rides. Unlimited ride passes are $40 on Friday and Sunday and $45 for Saturday. Tickets are $0.50 a piece, and ticket prices range from 1 to 12 tickets per ride.

A designated Kids Zone will also be available alongside the Bernie Fisher Playground.

Other attractions include over 100 local arts & crafts vendors, a beer garden, and food trucks.

Map.png

Kuna Hometown Fair Hours:

  • Friday, May 8, 2026 -- 3PM-10PM
  • Saturday, May 9, 2026 -- 11AM-10PM
  • Sunday, May 10, 2026 -- 11AM-4PM
    • Family Day - sponsored by ICCU

Road Closures:

Road Closures.png

Learn More: Kuna Hometown Fair

Meet your Kuna reporter Brady Caskey