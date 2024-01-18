Know someone in need of a clear driveway? This local is shoveling snow free of charge

KUNA, Idaho — Treasure Valley local Justin Finch is shoveling snow for those who served, or are physically unable to clear their own driveways -free of charge.



To reach out to Justin about clearing a driveway for someone in need, free of charge, you can contact him at 208-971-4652.

Justin owns and operates Gemstar Detail, a mobile car detailing service. He is also running a seasonal promotion for anyone who books a detail with him, he will shovel their driveway too.

With much more snow hitting the Treasure Valley on Wednesday many people are in need of their driveway being cleared, and may not be able to do it.

I’m your Kuna Neighborhood reporter Allie Triepke and I met up with one local, who has been helping his neighbors by clearing the snow and ice off of people's driveways for free.

Treasure Valley local Justin Finch is voluntarily spending his day out in the snow.. shoveling off driveways for veterans, older adults and others in the neighborhood who need help.

“I thought it would be a great way to help out the community” (Finch)

I tagged along with Justin Wednesday, as he worked to clear driveways in Kuna.

“How many driveways do you think you’ve solved this season?” (Triepke)

“Easily 40.” (Finch)

Going out of his way is nothing new to Justin as he owns and operates his own mobile car detailing business, Gemstar Detail... getting creative with marketing in the winter weather, “So currently I’m offering if you book any detail, then you get your driveway shoveled for free, your sidewalk shoveled for free, as well, at the current time" (Finch)

He says a lot of people contacted him to clear a driveway for someone they know is in need.

“It’s a lot of nominating people like neighbors that notice people in their community that can’t get the help,”

And just how selfless and hardworking is Justin? He helped me not once but twice, get my vehicle out of the snow when I was stuck.

Inspired by Justin’s kindness, I decided to grab a shovel myself and help clear some snow.

And while Justin is just one person, tackling the snow...

“Everyone is super thankful for it so it's super nice to see people appreciating it. So I enjoy giving the help" (Finch)

... You can pay it forward by helping your neighbors this winter.

Justin did give me the okay to leave his contact information for anybody who wants to reach out to him to nominate a neighbor if they need their driveway shoveled.