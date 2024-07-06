Early morning vegetation fire in Kuna

KUNA, Idaho — Early this morning, the Kuna Fire Department responded to a fire just off S. Swan Falls Rd. The fire was reported at 1:29 A.M., prompting several fire departments to mobilize to Kuna. Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire already consuming approximately 5 acres.

Responding crews included Kuna FD, Eagle FD, Boise FD, Meridian FD, and Boise BLM. The fire was sparked by early morning fireworks. It took crews 7 hours to bring the blaze under control, which ultimately spread to over 1100 acres.

Firefighting efforts were supported by 2 dozers, 4 brush trucks, a water tender, and 4 fire engines. Currently, the Kuna Fire Department remains in the field, working to clear and secure the burnt areas.

