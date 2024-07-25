Donations collected in Kuna to support fire crews working on the Durkee Fire

KUNA, Idaho — As the Durkee Fire rages on in Eastern Oregon, swelling to cover over 250,000 acres, the Kuna Rural Fire District is thanking the community for their generous donations to support responding fire crews.

The Kuna Rural Fire District is gathering supplies that will go to the over 600 firefighters that are currently working to control the Durkee Fire. The supplies collected so far will be transported to a collection point in Ontario on July 25.

Donations are still being accepted at the Kuna Fire Station (150 W Boise St, Kuna), here's what you can bring to support the firefighters:

