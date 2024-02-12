Deputies searching for suspects involved in Kuna Butte brawl

KUNA, Idaho — Deputies with the Ada County Sheriff's Office are investigating a report of a fight that happened on Feb. 9 at Kuna Butte.

The fight happened around 11:30 p.m. after one man got into an altercation with 3 other men at a bonfire in the popular off-road area. The three men hit the victim over the head with a bottle and, according to reports, kicked and punched the man while he was knocked to the ground.

The fight left the victim hospitalized with a significant head injury. according to the ACSO, the 25-year-old victim was bleeding from the head and had significant visible injuries. He was quickly transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The ACSO is asking anyone with information to call Ada County dispatch at (208) 377-6790 or send an email to Det. Neil Daigle at ndaigle@adacounty.id.gov.