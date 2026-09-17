Crews work to extinguish the 417-acre Cole Fire in Kuna

KUNA — Crews are working to extinguish the Cole Fire burning in southeast Kuna.

According to Pulse Point, responders were called to the scene of a vegetation fire reported near Cole Road around 4:30 p.m. The blaze quickly grew to hundreds of acres.

Officials with the U.S. Wildland Fire Service told Idaho News 6 that fire progression has stopped and the fire has been mapped at 417 acres.

The public is asked to avoid South Pleasant Valley Road and to use caution in the area.

The USWFS said that containment is expected for 10 p.m. tonight, with control estimated for Thursday at noon. Crews will be working on mop-up operations through the evening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.