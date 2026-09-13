Crews battling estimated 20-acre wildfire in Kuna

KUNA, Idaho — Crews are battling an estimated 20-acre fire in Kuna on Sunday evening, but containment is expected soon.

The U.S. Wildland Fire Service said the SKOLE fire, located near Ten Mile Creek and South Cole roads, is estimated to be contained by 7 p.m., with full control expected around 9 p.m.

Officials said two Forest Service engines, one Forest Service handcrew, two USWFS engines, one USWFS water tender, one USWFS dozer, and one USWFS investigator have responded, as well as Boise Fire.