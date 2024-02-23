City of Kuna to open Arts and History Center

KUNA, Idaho — The Kuna Arts and History Center is inviting the public to its Grand Opening on March 13th, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The Kuna Arts and History Center, located at 270 Orchard Ave, will offer new historical and art exhibits every quarter, an art gallery, and a media room with books and documents available for research.

City of Kuna

The first historical exhibit, Pictures of Home: Before Electricity, is on display through May 10th. Inspired by items in the Kuna Historical Society’s collection, the realities of life before electrification was commonplace will be displayed for viewing. Take a look inside the home of a rural member of society in the early 1900s and learn the stories behind the items on exhibit.