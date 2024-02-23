Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodKuna

Actions

City of Kuna to open Arts and History Center

KUNA HISTORY.jpeg
City of Kuna
Arts and History Center opens March 13
KUNA HISTORY.jpeg
KUNA .jpeg
Posted at 2:41 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 16:41:58-05

KUNA, Idaho — The Kuna Arts and History Center is inviting the public to its Grand Opening on March 13th, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The Kuna Arts and History Center, located at 270 Orchard Ave, will offer new historical and art exhibits every quarter, an art gallery, and a media room with books and documents available for research.

KUNA .jpeg

The first historical exhibit, Pictures of Home: Before Electricity, is on display through May 10th. Inspired by items in the Kuna Historical Society’s collection, the realities of life before electrification was commonplace will be displayed for viewing. Take a look inside the home of a rural member of society in the early 1900s and learn the stories behind the items on exhibit.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights