Churches to host 'Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt' in Kuna

KUNA, Idaho — E3 Church and Kuna Naz are partnering together to bring the Kuna Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt to you! Join them for some Easter fun designed especially for families impacted by disabilities.

Saturday, Mar 30, at KunaNaz Church, 1281 W Avalon St.

You'll be able to participate in:



Beeping egg hunt for those with vision impairment or loss

Magnetic/balloon egg hunt for those with mobility limitations

Sensory egg hunt for those who need more sensory input in a quieter setting!

General age group hunts for those who love to hunt fast and furious!

Besides the hunts, they'll have a petting farm, cookie decorating, face painting, lunch and more.Register with this link.