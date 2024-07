As triple-digit temperatures take over the Treasure Valley, the Kuna Rural Fire District issued a ban on open burning at around 5:30 pm on Thursday, July 11.

The burn ban in Kuna does not apply to cooking fires, BBQs, or fires in established fire pits or fireplaces.

Anyone with questions on the ban is asked to call the fire district at 208-922-1144. Before you consider burning, contact the Department of Air Quality at 208-373-0313.