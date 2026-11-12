Authorities seek help identifying motorcyclist after high-speed pursuits in Kuna

KUNA, Idaho — Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a motorcyclist who allegedly fled from deputies during two separate pursuit attempts in Kuna on Wednesday.

According to Kuna City Police, an Ada County sheriff's sergeant attempted to stop the motorcyclist at about 1:22 p.m. near Avalon Street and Meridian Road.

Police said the rider refused to stop and fled at speeds exceeding 100 mph, prompting deputies to end the pursuit because of safety concerns.

Deputies later found the motorcycle near Hubbard Road and Meridian Road and attempted to pursue the rider again. That pursuit was also called off because of excessive speeds, according to authorities.

Police provided a picture of the motorcycle in a social media post:

Kuna City Police

Anyone with information about the rider's identity is asked to contact Ada County non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790 or email acsotips@adacounty.id.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Ada County Sheriff's Office app.