ACHD weighs in on why a roundabout may be the safest option at a Kuna intersection

KUNA, Idaho — Hundreds of residents sent in their feedback on two surveys regarding the Ten Mile and Deer Flat roundabout proposal. Some residents say a roundabout is not a safe option because cars won't be able to see pedestrians as well as they could at a traffic light.



In a summary of the April survey, ACHD reports only a fraction of neighbors are in favor of the roundabout.

ACHD says feedback is welcome, the email contact for the project is projects@achdidaho.org.

The construction of the project isn’t planned until Fall of 2026.

“I just really don’t think a roundabout is what we need, or want. Kuna residents have been very vocal that they don’t want one,” said Armon.

Along with Kuna neighbor Kate Armon, hundreds of residents sent in their feedback on two surveys regarding the Ten Mile and Deer Flat roundabout proposal.

‘It was great, we had over 350 [responses] in this last public involvement, we like to see that,” said project manager Tawnya Converse.

As I previously reported, dozens of students use the intersection on their walk to and from school, and many of them told me a traffic signal would be ideal. ACHD says a roundabout is safer.

“Also as opposed to signalized intersections, [with] roundabouts you cross a shorter distance, to a central island, and you’re only crossing one lane of traffic, one direction of traffic,” said Converse.

In hopes of increasing safety at the intersection ACHD will include flashing beacons for pedestrians. Neighbors still don't feel like their voices are being heard.

“They’re going to keep asking us if we want it and we keep telling them ‘no’ and then they come back and say we’ll we’re going to do it anyway but we’re going to add a crosswalk,” said Armon.

I asked ACHD if a majority of residents are opposed to the roundabout, "would ACHD still go through with it?"

“Well we value, ACHD, and I know myself personally. I value everybody’s comments, concerns, suggestions, but ultimately every project that ACHD does is reviewed and approved by the ACHD Commission,” said Converse.

In short, yes. Plans for the roundabout will move forward.

“I don’t think it’s listening to us at all, and we’re going to stop answering their surveys because why? Our opinion doesn’t matter. They are going to do what they want,” said Armon.

The construction of the project isn't planned until Fall of 2026. ACHD says feedback is welcome, the email contact for the project is projects@achdidaho.org.