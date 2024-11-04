Accident involving Kuna school bus sends two kids to the hospital

KUNA, Idaho — A crash involving a vehicle and a Kuna School District bus sent two kids to the hospital on Monday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Kuna Police responded to a report of a crash between a minivan and a school bus near S. Ten Mile and W. Mason Creek Roads.

The school bus was transporting elementary-aged kids, two of which were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the minivan was also taken to the hospital.

Crews remained on-scene for roughly two hours. The crash is currently under investigation and no further information is available at this time.