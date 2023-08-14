Watch Now
Woman rescued after falling into Snake River Canyon

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Rescue efforts continued into nightfall
Night rescue
Posted at 10:03 AM, Aug 14, 2023
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A woman was rescued after falling into Snake River Canyon on Saturday.

Twin Falls County Sheriff Search and Rescue got a call at around 6:00 pm that a woman had fallen into the canyon. Upon arrival, other first responders, including Rock Creek Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics, Air St. Luke's, SORT, and off-duty firefighters from the Twin Falls Fire Department were already there to assist.

Rugged terrain and fading daylight made the operation difficult, but after setting an initial rigging system, paramedics were able to hike around 100 ft. down and give the woman immediate care.

First responder rappelling down to victim.

A secondary team followed to get the woman inside of a litter basket and lift her out to transport her to St. Luke's hospital in Twin Falls by air. The woman had sustained non-life-threatening injuries to her lower leg.

Helicopter air-lifting victim
Helicopter air-lifting victim

All rescuers were able to climb out of the canyon and recover their equipment just after 11:00 pm.

