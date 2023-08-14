Woman rescued after falling into Snake River Canyon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A woman was rescued after falling into Snake River Canyon on Saturday.

Twin Falls County Sheriff Search and Rescue got a call at around 6:00 pm that a woman had fallen into the canyon. Upon arrival, other first responders, including Rock Creek Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics, Air St. Luke's, SORT, and off-duty firefighters from the Twin Falls Fire Department were already there to assist.

Rugged terrain and fading daylight made the operation difficult, but after setting an initial rigging system, paramedics were able to hike around 100 ft. down and give the woman immediate care.

A secondary team followed to get the woman inside of a litter basket and lift her out to transport her to St. Luke's hospital in Twin Falls by air. The woman had sustained non-life-threatening injuries to her lower leg.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office Helicopter air-lifting victim



All rescuers were able to climb out of the canyon and recover their equipment just after 11:00 pm.