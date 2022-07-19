Watch Now
Wildfire near Bliss estimated at 8,000 acres

Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire
The Bray Fire as seen on Monday, July 18 2022. Pic: Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire<br/>
Posted at 7:13 PM, Jul 18, 2022
BLISS, Idaho — Crews are actively responding to a wildfire near Bliss, Idaho, near Bray Lake.

Named the Bray Fire, the blaze is estimated to be 8,000 acres and running. The Bureau of Land Management says structures are threatened.

Bliss Rural Fire District and Gooding Rural Fire Department have responded with 7 engines, 1 water tender 1 dozer and multiple aircraft.

The fire is being driven by wind. Estimated acreage from the Bureau of Land Management grew from 5,000 to 8,000 in the span of one hour Monday.

This is a developing news story. Idaho News 6 will provide updates on-air and online as information become available.

