Wildfire near Bliss estimated at 8,000 acres

BLISS, Idaho — Crews are actively responding to a wildfire near Bliss, Idaho, near Bray Lake.

Named the Bray Fire, the blaze is estimated to be 8,000 acres and running. The Bureau of Land Management says structures are threatened.

#BrayFire #Update 7 miles north of Bliss. Fire is est. at 8,000 acres. Wind driven and running. Structures are threatened. Bliss RFD, Gooding RFD, and additional resources have arrived on scene. #BLMTFDFire pic.twitter.com/1UkvEb9HHU — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 19, 2022

Bliss Rural Fire District and Gooding Rural Fire Department have responded with 7 engines, 1 water tender 1 dozer and multiple aircraft.

The fire is being driven by wind. Estimated acreage from the Bureau of Land Management grew from 5,000 to 8,000 in the span of one hour Monday.

#BrayFire, 7 miles north of Bliss. Fire is est at 5,000 wind driven and running. Structures are threatened. Bliss RFD, Gooding RFD, 7 engines, 1 water tender, 1 dozer, and multiple aircraft on scene. #BLMTFDFire pic.twitter.com/AGz2uxzCFB — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 18, 2022

This is a developing news story. Idaho News 6 will provide updates on-air and online as information become available.