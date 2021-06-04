Western Days vendors prepare for a busy weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The vendors at the 38th annual Twin Falls Western Days are currently preparing for a busy weekend. But for many of them, it’s their first event of the year.

Jake Brasil

Western Days vendor Antico Pizzeria owners Doug and Charmaine Gaskill said they were expecting to have their busiest year yet in 2020. But after many cancellations, they only ended up participating in two events.

The outlook for this year is much more optimistic. They said they are expecting a much higher turnout at events as more people are getting back out into their communities.

Jake Brasil

“We are looking forward to seeing what it does for us,” said Antico Pizzeria Owner Doug Gaskill.

“Thank you to all the sponsors for this, we are looking forward to it. It is going to be hot, and it is going to be busy, and that’s what we want,” said Antico Pizzeria Owner Charmaine Gaskill.

The Western Day’s celebrations begin Friday night, and all of the commercial vendors and carnival rides will be at the Twin Falls City Park throughout the weekend.

Jake Brasil

The Western Days parade will begin 9 a.m. Saturday and end at noon. This will close several cross-streets on Blue Lakes Blvd and Shoshone Street. The city wants to remind all residents to please give themselves extra time when traveling and to watch for pedestrians in downtown Twin.