Wellness clinic offers free services to uninsured in the Magic Valley

MAGIC VALLEY — The Wellness Tree Clinic has been offering free medical services to those who have no insurance or lack financial resources for the past 16 years.

The nonprofit organization is the only clinic in the area to offer free medical and dental services to the community.

In addition to medical and dental services the clinic also provides vision services, physical therapy, diabetic care, hearing testing, and other services.

In order to be eligible to receive free services, patients must meet certain requirements including making at or below 300% of the federal poverty level.

The clinic started off providing medical services inside the Mustard Seed Thrift store but as their services grew in demand they expanded to a larger location.

The organization serves patients from seven different counties. For more information, you can visit their website.