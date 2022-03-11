'We were hoping it would be ready': Beyond Shelter faces supply chain delays

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Valley House’s Beyond Shelter anticipated to open by March, but construction for the shelter’s expansion building is being delayed due to supply chain issues.

As the population in the Magic Valley continues to increase, the amount of people in need of housing has too. Over the past year, Anderson Construction has worked to expand and fill the need by building the shelter.

But they have been faced with shortages of key building items, slowing down the timeline.

Valley House Executive Director John Spiers said it’s exciting to almost complete the shelter but it’s also frustrating not being able to reach the finish line. The most recent construction delays are due to the shelter’s electrical panel.

“The panel that we’re going to use to supply power to the entire building, we’re not able to get it in. There's just long delays with this now,” Spiers said. “Right now, Anderson Construction is trying to do whatever they can to find another panel, another source so when the rest of the building is ready we already have power for it.”

This project has been in the works for years, and Spiers said it is an expensive project meant to serve the community’s needs.

“The overall cost for this, with everything, paying the general contractor and getting the building itself completed is about $1.3 million approximately but then there’s another $200,000-250,000 in furnishing everything,” he said.

To have the project fully paid for, Valley House needs $126,000.

“That all goes to the community, because this is community funding,” Spiers said. “The community of the Magic Valley, I’m blessed by how amazing they’ve been.”